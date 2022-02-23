community,

Local waste warriors will have a new foe to vanquish this year, with discarded single-use masks increasingly proving a major source of rubbish in Tamworth. Ozfish North West President, Anne Michie, invited Tamworth down to the river to take part in Clean Up Australia Day, on Sunday March 6. Last year they lifted 1.5 tonnes of material on the day alone, largely light litter like takeaway containers, but also trolleys and tyres. This year they're expecting to find a new form of rubbish, with disposable surgical masks littered around Tamworth. READ MORE: "I notice it in my day-to-day movements around through the community when I'm out having a walk, the amount of discarded masks that you see now," Ms Michie said. "It has been highlighted that they will be our new environment impact, litter causing all sorts of problems." Volunteers will once again clean up a targeted section of the Peel River bank, to serve as a recreation reserve and fishing spot. She said the strategy was based on the Broken Windows policing strategy from New York: if you repeatedly repair something, people will get the idea that it's not cool to break windows. "We try and nail it in one spot. That will encourage people to look after the rest of the river as well," she said. Angela Dodson, Waste and Sustainability Officer from Tamworth Regional Council, said litter by pandemic paraphernalia was mostly accidental, flying out of people's prams, bags or cars. She said Tamworth is more waste-aware than it's ever been. "We have people who regularly clean up, not just Clean Up Australia Day, they do their walks every day, and they take their bag and they do the right thing and pick it up," she said. "Clean Up Australia Day is just an opportunity that provides them that national day of recognition for the work they do all year around." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/e69ead82-2a78-43ef-afe8-f6c595edb60a.jpg/r14_307_5736_3540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg