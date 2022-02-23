news, latest-news,

NEW WINE-THEMED street names have been deemed to difficult to pronounce, especially after a few drinks. 'Sanioviese Drive' and 'Trebbiano Close', slated for streets in the new Windmill Hill subdivision, got poured down the gurgler in favour of 'Pinot Drive' and 'Fiano Close'. Cr Brooke Southwell suggested the changes in the hopes it would make life easier for residents. "I have a concern with Sangiovese Drive and Trebbiano Close, having worked in the past and owned different things in terms of real estate, those particular street names could be difficult for people to pronounce or spell and it can become quite onerous," she said. Read also: "I did ask our director of planning if she could possibly provide a couple of other names that might be a bit easier for other people in our community so that has been put forward." Liveable communities director Gina Vereker said the proposed changes would need to go to the Geographical Names Board for approval. The developer has approved the new street names. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/5a4eaf1e-a085-407c-afdc-3748b6ce0c07.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg