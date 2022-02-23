Tamworth takes out bronze in Aussie Town of the Year tourism awards

news, latest-news,

Tamworth has taken the bronze medal in this year's 'Aussie Town of the Year Awards', reflecting boosted interest in travel to the city. The awards are based on data from the website Wotif.com Travel interest for Tamworth has grown by more than 65 per cent last year, compared to 2020. Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb said that it was a spectacular feather in the cap of the city and the region. "How great is that! We're so excited about that," he said. "Other cities just haven't matched us, so well done Tamworth and well done to the hospitality for what they're doing." READ MORE: Wotif Managing Director Daniel Finch said that two-thirds of NSW residents plan to travel in 2022, the highest of any state. Of that group, 88 per cent are looking to explore more of Australia. "2022 is set to be a pivotal year for domestic tourism," he said. "While many Aussies have travelled over the last 24 months, few have had the chance to really explore and travel across state borders." The city was one of just two tourism destinations on the list of 10, with Bateman's Bay ranking ninth in the country. Tamworth was in third place, behind Queensland's Caloundra and gold medallist, Launceston, in Tasmania. The awards are based on a data index that looks at Wotif records of accommodation affordability, quality, and traveller satisfaction. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/328ba1a7-63d5-4ef8-b834-73bb68ab154e.jpg/r0_137_5237_3096_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg