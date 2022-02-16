community,

Tamworth council has moved to placate water users at the Kable Avenue pool, telling them "there is no plan for the season to end" early. Swimmers at the Tamworth Olympic Pool rewrote the lyrics to the Paul Kelly song, To Her Door, in a unique attempt to pressure the council to keep the facility open. The group was concerned that the council would close the pool early, as soon as February 21. Tamworth Regional Council manager of sports and recreation Paul Kelly allayed their fears. READ MORE: The council is currently holding talks with "key aquatic user groups" about the facility, he said. "Those discussions are continuing this week and at this stage I can assure pool users there is no plan for the season to end at the Kable Avenue pool from Monday 21 February," he said. Pool user Tania Walsh said it was good news, but she still expects the pool to close early. "There's not been any point where they've actually asked us what we'd like to do," she said. Mr Kelly said that a date for closure will be chosen "giving consideration to weather, water temperature, the requirements of key user groups and patrons, operational and resource constraints''. He said the council would advice user groups of the closing date, once chosen. The pool closed last year with just two days' notice. It opened late for the 2021 season as a result of bad weather, and was closed for an 18-month period for repairs until 2020. It is currently scheduled to stay open until April. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/b619b9d2-2b1c-4842-8f1f-135432615a8e.jpg/r2_0_1152_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg