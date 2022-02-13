Swimmers rewrite Paul Kelly song in appeal to council's Paul Kelly

news, latest-news,

Swimmers at the Tamworth Olympic Pool have made a unique appeal to council recreation manager Paul Kelly to keep the pool open. They wrote new lyrics to the 1987 hit song To Her Door, written by the other Paul Kelly. Fed up after years of uncertainty at the pool, Squirter McGuirk spearheaded "It's our pool" to cajole the council's sport and recreation manager into action. Tania Walsh, who has been a pool user for six or seven years, said the Kable Avenue pool was much friendlier venue than the larger one at Scully Park. During lockdown, the pool was her human connection. "It's the community," she said. "When I started, the rule was if you do your 20 laps you get a cup of tea" The group was shocked last year after the pool was suddenly closed with just days' notice and no consultation, weeks early. That came on the back of a lengthy closure for repairs in 2020, during the drought. The pool opened late in 2021. In January, Tamworth council warned that the pool could be forced to close early again, if COVID-19 affects staffing. Ms Walsh said the song was a creative way to get the council's attention. "We're kind of powerless; it's council," she said. "We could sit here and whinge and do nothing or we could do what we've done and have a bit of fun with it." The verses reflect the real personalities of the Kable Avenue pool, like the children's coach, "the French man" and Dr May, who likes to swim at Chaffey dam. Mr McGuirk said the song was a "witty protest", and wasn't anything personal. "We haven't tied ourselves or chained ourselves to the front door. We haven't tied ourselves to trees," he said. "If this offends somebody, they should have a look at themselves." The group of swimmers were spurred to action by an unconfirmed rumour that the pool is scheduled to be closed on February 21. A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said the sports and recreation team are reviewing the pools but there have been no decisions made yet. The spokesperson didn't refute the alleged closing date. The pool is currently scheduled to stay open until April.

