news, latest-news,

BUSINESS NSW has made a suite of recommendations to the state government ahead of this year's budget, including creating a contingency to support people who contract 'long COVID'. The organisation asked for funding to be put aside for a scheme which looks after those who "are unable to attend work and lost time and require rehabilitation". Smith Street Practice GP Dr Miriam Grotowski said while many people in the region are escaping with very little or no symptoms, COVID can be debilitating. "With Omicron virus in our region - that is the predominant virus - people, particularly those who are booster vaccinated, are getting on the whole reasonably mild to moderate symptoms of a nasty cold which tend to resolve, for the most part, within a week," she said. "But we are also seeing people who have quite significant symptoms of headache, fatigue and shortness of breath which progresses beyond a week. "We don't seem to be able to put an exact finger on it, we do know there's a bit of a risk with people with preexisting respiratory disease or preexisting cardiac disease." READ ALSO: Among Business NSW' other recommendations are vouchers for small and medium businesses to use on financial or business advisors to help them transition out of COVID times, clearer messaging so outlets can assist their risk profile, and addressing blackspots which hinder businesses - including around Gunnedah and Mullaley. Business NSW regional manager Joe Townsend said it will be a difficult time for businesses over the coming months due to staff shortages and supply chain issues, and changes need to be made. "In the medium-term, businesses continue to grapple with how best to meet pent-up demand whilst navigating the supply side consequences of the pandemic such as vastly reduced migration, interruptions to supply chains and access to skilled labour," he said. "Safely removing remaining COVID-related restrictions, getting people moving and spending remain top priorities for business. "Increased freedom and flexibility to safely get on with what business does best, and making sure future restrictions are avoided consistently top both the biggest challenges for business as well as action items they would like to see from government." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/1e907dbb-d083-4b1c-92f3-5e5d8ebd923f.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg