Emerald Hill's World War II veterans will be commemorated in a new honour roll at the community hall. The village's progress association has secured $2700 for the memorial, which will be made by the Gunnedah Woodturners before Anzac Day. Read also: Do you remember when the Queen visited Tamworth? An honour roll for WWI veterans has long hung in the hall and association member Maxine McDonald said it was a mystery that there wasn't one for the first world war. "We never knew why we had a WWII roll and not WWI. I sort of suggested, 'Wouldn't it be nice with the centenary to have one?'," Mrs McDonald said. "We're trying to get one to match the one we have there because it's very ornate." She applied through the federal government's Saluting Their Service program last year and Gunnedah historians Geordie and Cate Clark are on the case to collect names for the roll. Parkes MP Mark Coulton said projects like this would ensure local wartime history was preserved. "This is a wonderful way for us to commemorate and reflect on the sacrifice of those Emerald Hill locals who served in the First World War," he said. Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Andrew Gee said the association was among more than 80 successful recipients, including ex-service organisations, clubs, schools and community groups, who had put forward a wide variety of projects. "I am very pleased to see such a wide range of projects being supported, including the installation of a World War I Honour Roll at Emerald Hill," Minister Gee said. "Large or small, all these projects represent Australia's unwavering commitment to always remember and reflect on all that our service personnel have done for our country."

