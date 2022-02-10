news, latest-news,

TAMWORTH'S budding little astronomers were left in awe of the wonders of the universe after a day of stargazing at the city's very own astronomy centre. An excited group of 30 Moonbi Public School students took part in the first ever official school excursion to the Tamworth Regional Astronomy and Science Centre on Thursday. Eager to learn, the children took in interactive displays of astronomical images, meteorites, minerals and megafauna. Principal Mel Wood, who is a member of Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club herself, said it was fantastic to see the kids so amazed. "Kids are really engaged with science and astronomy," she said. "It's the world around them, it's what they love." The STEM-based activity not only saw the children learn about the complexities of space, it marked an exciting step for astronomy club members as the centre played host to its very first school excursion. A month of open days at the centre will come to a conclusion on Friday, and members have been blown away by the support from the public. READ ALSO: Astronomy Club President Garry Copper said visitation numbers were high over the school holiday period. "We had a really good turn out until school went back, but the weekends have picked up again," he said. "The Tourist Information Centre is sending people across, so we're getting quite a lot of out-of-town visitors coming through, we also are still getting a lot of locals." Members will now reevaluate their opening hours in an attempt to make the centre more accessible to the public. "Up until this month we were opening every Saturday from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm until late on Thursdays," Mr Copper said. "We've always done that, and we'll keep doing that, but we might re-jig it a bit once we assess the outcome of this trial period." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

