THE LITTLE engines that chug along in the background to improve the community have a diverse group of leaders in the region's local councillors. Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) decided exactly who would sit on the committees that look after everything from road safety to weeds and the public's cardiovascular health. The council decided to hold off on electing the chairperson for each committee until they first meet, and general manager Paul Bennett threw his support behind the idea. "Let's say two councillors are nominated, someone can actually speak to the nomination," he said. "I think it's a good process to do it at the actual meeting itself." The councillors on each committee will be the ones to elect the chairperson. In the interest of better transparency, Cr Tickle pointed out that the minutes from some of the groups are reported back to the council while others are not. Read also: "Some have a workshop and update the councillors every few months," she said. "In order that all councillors and in fact the wider community are better informed, could we have some guidelines or a policy on reporting the minutes or outcomes of these meetings back to council? "We need some consistency and the end result is better informing the whole council and the community." She also asked that the public be given information about how to access the business papers. The King George V Avenue Working Group will be moved under the Tamworth Regional Council Heritage Working Group. Others, like the TRC Emergency Precinct Working Group and the sports dome committee have been scrapped.

