New Dungowan co-coach Luke Taylor believes the Cowboys are in a great position to improve on an unlucky 2021. Taylor has joined former team-mate and great mate Shaun Ferguson at the helm after coaching the Dungowan Cowgirls for the past few seasons. They had a few sessions before Christmas and have been back training since January 20. "We had about 30 there (first session). We're training at Viaduct Park at the moment on Tuesdays and Thursdays then we'll head out to Dungowan after daylight saving," Taylor told G4 Media recently. READ ALSO: "We've got a lot of the old faces returning. Brett Jarrett, Matty Wilson, Lochie Collins. Kierin Croft is back too and Ferg will play again." On the negative side is the situation for Jason Allwood. "He had a knee injury last year," Taylor said of the talented prop. "Not sure whether he will be right. It might be a little time before he gets back on the field." He said the Cowboys may also have Mark Macauley back. The former "possum chaser" and premiership winner with both North Tamworth and Aberdeen has been training strongly, Taylor said. "He won't be able to play every week though because of work (mines)," Taylor said. "We do have some very good young players too. Cody Byrne, Zac Parker, Blair Maloney, Liam Mack and Trent (Taylor). "They all had good years last year and we have also picked up some good young kids from Farrer as well like Toby Taggart and Ethan Antzakles, Oscar Spinks, Fletcher Wells and Lachlan Barton." Jone Marau returns as well with Tex Lagamiri, who played for the Bears last season and Greater Northern Tigers, also adding some pace out wide. Corey Ridley will coach the second grade while Brianna Trickett and Steve Porter will spearhead the Cowgirls season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/5e75eb48-cc54-49ae-a87c-73e841019adf.jpg/r0_54_964_599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg