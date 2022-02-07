news, latest-news,

Tamworth Physical Culture Club's Taylor Johnston will perform with the best of the best on Tuesday at the senior national finals at the Darling Harbour Theatre in Sydney. Taylor danced her way into the top 15 in Australia in the the 23/24-year-old section after a consistent performance at the qualifying round. Read also: In the finals, she will take on the country's most talented dancers. Her teacher, Holly Bolton, said: "It's an exceptional achievement to have qualified for the opportunity to perform at the national event. "Taylor's dedication, hard work, talent and passion for physie has earned her a place on the stage and a chance to compete for the national champion title. "I am confident Taylor will bring a dynamic performance and showcase her outstanding skills after perfecting her technique, expression and fitness." The national finals will provide the audience with an entertaining and challenging syllabus of dance and exercise routines choreographed to vibrant music.

