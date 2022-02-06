news, latest-news,

INJURIES cruelled the Greater Northern Tigers under-18 side's start to their Laurie Daley Cup quest, when they were beaten 32-28 by North Coast Bulldogs at Wauchope. The Tigers lost Jake Clydesdale at Friday night's training session and then Dan McMillan five minutes into Saturday's match at the Lank Bain Sporting Complex. The loss of the two forwards was a huge blow for the side, with the Tigers lacking size to tackle the Bulldogs. Read also: "It knocked us around a little bit," Tigers coach Darryl Rando said. "They were a loss for us. [We] lacked a bit of size but the boys played well. It was a real good effort and they showed a lot of character. "I couldn't question their effort, they all put in. [We] just made a few mistakes at the wrong time." He said the Tigers were also denied a late try that might have grabbed a win, after a last pass to second-rower Billy Youman was ruled forward. "We did have our chances to win it," Rando added. In a see-sawing game the lead changed a number of times in the second half after the Tigers led 24-16 at the break. North Coast had started the game better and scored a try in the very first minute when Connor Latham crossed. Jack Grob scored the first of his two tries for the Tigers just five minutes later to level it up, but the Bulldogs crossed again four minutes later through Blair Hamilton. Grob's second try levelled up again 10 minutes later but North Coast's Josh Clark reclaimed the lead with an unconverted try. The Tigers grabbed the lead for the first time in the 24th minute when Corben Hampstead crossed for Kaleb Hope to convert, giving the Tigers a 18-16 advantage. Hope converted his own try in the 29th minute to give the Tigers a 24-16 lead at the break. The Tigers led 28-22 in the second half but tries to Xavier Davidson (53rd minute) and Shane Davis-Caldwell (57th minute) snatched a late win for the Bulldogs. Rando said Grob was outstanding and earned the players' player award while Youman was another to shine in a team of real triers. NORTH COAST BULLDOGS 32 (Connor Latham, Blair Hamilton, Josh Clark, Mhalikai Mercy, Xavier Davidson, Shane Davis-Caldwell tries; Davis-Caldwell 3, Dean Jones goals) d GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 28 (Jack Grob 2, Corben Hampstead, Kaleb Hope, Lewis Hippi tries; Kaleb Hope 4 goals). In the earlier game on Saturday, the Tigers' under-16 side began their Andrew Johns Cup campaign with an uplifting win at Wauchope - defeating the Bulldogs 24-18. The Brett Jarrett-coached Tigers didn't start the best with the Bulldogs scoring through Sam Watts in just the second minute. Ethan Tombs converted for a 6-0 lead, before the Tigers hit back with two tries in four minutes. Oscar Atkin was the first Tigers tryscorer for the new season, scoring in the fifth minute, before Dylan Keane crossed in the ninth minute for Jordan Hamlin to convert and take a 10-6 lead. Seven minutes later, Samuel Carr scored the Tigers' third try and the side took a 14-6 lead into the halftime break. Just two minutes into the second half, the Tigers extended their lead when Halin crossed. He converted his try for a 20-6 lead, only for the Bulldogs to hit back 13 minutes later. Ethan Tombs converted his own try to reduce the lead to 20-12, before Cooper Meldrum crossed for the Tigers in the 53rd minute for a 24-12 lead. Jack Davey's 57th minute converted try for the Bulldogs made it 24-18 and provided a spirited finish for the North Coast. "We made a few errors at the end," Jarrett said. "We gave them a bit of a sniff." He said the Tigers showed a "little bit of lack of experience" when under pressure late but managed to see it out. He said the Tigers had been in control for long periods of the game after playing some good football in the first and second halfs. "The boys played pretty well," he said. "There's still plenty of improvement in them. It was also a big improvement on the trial we had." Jarrett said back-rower Dylan Keane was a standout. "He was our players' player, had a big game for us and scored a try, as well as laying on one. Jack Foley, our lock, also played well in the middle." GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 24 (Oscar Atkin, Dylan Keane, Samuel Carr, Jordan Hamlin, Cooper Meldrum tries; Jordan Hamlin 2 goals) d NORTH COAST BULLDOGS 18 (Sam Watts, Ethan Tombs, Jack Davey tries; Tombs 3 goals).

