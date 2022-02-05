news, latest-news,

The Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters may well become the entertainers of the 2022 Group 4 season. Not because they have flamboyant ad-lib players but out of necessity. It's a style of play Kooty coach Geoff Sharpe has settled on because of the loss of big-bodied forwards. "We can't match other bigger sides like Moree, Narrabri, Gunnedah and Norths," he said. "We won't be as big but we have some good combinations and will have to play a real high-tempo, high-intensity game for 80 minutes." Read also: The Roosters had around 20 players at a training session at Kootingal Oval last week, which highlighted another problem for the side: a lack of numbers. Sharpe said the Roosters have lost a number of players, particularly forwards, as well as star pivot Jordan Sharpe. "Jordo's out for the season," the Rooster coach said of his talented playmaker son. "He's had issues with his knees for a few years now. It's bone-on-bone. He's has no cartilage left." That Jordan struggled through games last season to play at such a high level was a testament to his courage, drive and talent. What the huge loss does is heap more responsibility on the likes of Sam Taylor, the goalkicking pivot. "I will be challenging Sam to do more, he'll have to aim up," Sharpe said. "We also have Ryley (Mackay) and Kurt (Hartmann), who can play six. "Kurt is an outstanding nine but we might look at him playing six, as we do have some good young nines coming through. "We also have young Rhys Davis. He's only young and slight but he's got speed and we'll see how he goes in the trials." The Roosters' lack of numbers has the stalwart coach worried. "We are struggling," he admitted. "Some clubs made the decision to come back early for training. We did have three sessions before Christmas but it wasn't compulsory. "That was my best roll-up (last Tuesday's session). We had 18 blokes." Sharpe is also looking for Mackay, Logan Howard and Liam Hatch to play even bigger roles this season. "Ryley has been training the house down," he said. "He's a bigger body this year too. Can play six as well. I'm looking forward to him taking his game to another level."

