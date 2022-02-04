news, latest-news,

Doug Biffin joked that the hardest part about this season is going to be making sure he leaves his boots at home. It is always the temptation when you are still capable of playing, even more so when you will be as close to the action as Biffin will be. He has come on board as part of Pirates' coaching army, joining Evan Kellow and Jake Douglas as assistant coaches to Mick Squires. The backrowers' transition to the coaching ranks comes after he decided "the time had come". READ ALSO: While the body was still feeling okay, he said the seasons were feeling like they were "getting longer". "You know when your time is up," he said. "I was getting to the stage where I was enjoying watching the game more than playing." Even still he knows it's not going to be easy. "The hardest part of this year is making sure I leave the boots at home," he said. "The last two training runs there's been a few sly remarks about 'when are we going to see you play?'." He isn't expecting them to let up any time soon. "I think they're just going to continue to be in my ear," he joked. In their defence he said he has probably retired about five times so they probably don't believe it yet. One of the cornerstones of Pirates' golden age, the anti-climax of last year doesn't seem a fitting way to bow out but, after "two false starts the last two seasons" the idea of "trying to get through another season" wasn't appealing. Then the opportunity to be involved as a coach came up. He and Kellow had originally intended to assist with second grade. But then the idea of having a panel of coaches rather than just one or two as the club had previously adopted was put on the table. Biffin sees it as a chance to "give back to the club", and with his eldest child starting school this year and the anticipation that he will soon be "chasing him around with junior sport" it was "the perfect opportunity to dedicate a year to the club". "It [also] keeps me involved and in this line of work (he is a lawyer) you need to have an outlet where you still have that work-life balance and still enjoy that social aspect with the guys," he said. He likes the idea of the panel structure; it means they can share the "heavy lifting" rather than it all falling on one person. He has come in with a few ideas of things he'd like to integrate. "Coming straight out of a playing role into an assistant role the ideas are still fresh in your mind," he said. "You've got a good recollection of what can be changed." They started training this week. Biffin said it is all looking "very promising" with a couple of new faces and good numbers across the board - men, women and juniors. As far as first grade, Bart Leach has also hung up the boots but other than that he said they haven't really lost anyone. Biffin, Kellow and Douglas aren't the only former players stepping into coaching roles with Sam Collins assisting Joe Stolker in second grade and Miah O'Sullivan helping Anthony Barbara out with the women. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/74cfd0df-2213-4c89-9dd2-27fb827327cd.jpg/r0_245_4807_2961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg