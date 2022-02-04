news, latest-news,

Six-year-old mare Valley's Sister has won a duel with Flying Mojo to claim the $45,000 Walcha Cup (1440m) on a cold Friday afternoon. Ridden by Ashley Morgan and trained at Taree by Bob Milligan, Valley's Sister edged the Neil Godbolt-trained Flying Mojo (Casey Waddell), with the Peter Sinclair-trained Ah Well (Rachael Murray) less than a metre away in third place. The triumph at the eight-race showcase meeting was worth $21,000, and took Valley's Sister career earnings to more than $105,000. Read also: It was the mare's fifth win in 36 starts, and her second in her past three starts. The win paid $9 (NSW TAB fixed odds). "That was a surprise, but good luck to them," Walcha Jockey Club secretary Kevin Ferrier said. "They obviously set the horse for the race and she done well to win it." A crowd of some 900 braved a cold south-easterly. The official maximum was 18 degrees, but Ferrier believes the wind chill made it feel more like 14 degrees. "They didn't mind the cold one little bit," he said. "It was amazing just how many people turned up. "If it was me, and I didn't have to be here, I wouldn't be here." Ferrier described the annual meeting as "very, very successful". "I thought it [the crowd number] would be down because of the cold weather, but we're pretty happy with the crowd and the racing," he said, adding: "The racing's been excellent."

