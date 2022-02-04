news, latest-news,

Greater Northern Tigers under-18 coach Darryl Rando expects his experienced players to step up when the side begins their Laurie Daley Cup campaign against the North Coast Bulldogs at Wauchope on Saturday. Rando said he had "half a dozen" players left over from last year's side, who made it all the way to the finale. They include second-rower Billy Youman and centre Joash Boney. Read also: "Them two boys, I'll be looking for them to step up and take a leadership role this year - and the other boys that were there [last year] as well," Rando said. "Hopefully, if they lead the way we should go all right." Another player Rando expects to "have a big year" is prop Jake Clydsdale. The Tigers will go into the match with one trial under their belt. They lost nine tries to five to the Western Rams in Denman. In the earlier game at Wauchope on Saturday, the Tigers' under-16 side open their Andrew Johns Cup campaign against the Bulldogs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/80bef0f1-f04a-43fb-8ee0-e97c4ec3bbab.jpg/r0_1_1027_581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg