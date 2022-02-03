news, latest-news,

Josh Addo-Carr loomed large in the distance. Shirtless after a Bulldogs training session at Scully Park on Thursday, his trapezius muscle was on display in all its glory. If you did not know him, his build and posture - along with his gait and skin colour - would have identified him as a strong and confident Indigenous man. A short time later, he spoke to the media, peppering his speech with "brah" as his geniality washed over journos. The 26-year-old revealed how he had travelled to Tamworth as a "young pup" to visit family. Read also: This time around, he came to Tamworth as a feted speed merchant, one of rugby league's most exciting commodities, and Canterbury's star recruit. The Bulldogs' week-long preseason training camp in the country music capital has provided them with an opportunity to showcase the man they hope will be integral to reversing their fortunes, after winning just six games the past two seasons and finishing last in 2021. Tamworth seems to agree with Addo-Carr. He said he had been swimming and fishing this week. "The locals have been fantastic," he added, the clean pair of heels he has shown countless defenders bedecked in thongs. He resembled a man without a care in the world. However, a week earlier it was reported that the NSW Police hate crimes unit was investigating online racial abuse directed at Addo-Carr, who had posted screenshots to his Instagram story. It showed multiple racist comments and direct messages from a social media user. The Blacktown-born winger has played 127 NRL games and represented his country, his state and his culture, while serving as a beacon of what is possible for Indigenous Australians. But to some people he is only worthy of the most egregious debasement. "That's just an everyday thing," Addo-Carr said of the racial abuse he receives. "A person was just harassing me at the time, and I just got sick of it," he added, in reference to last week's incident. After missing last year's All Stars clash due to Covid restrictions, Addo-Carr will again don the Indigenous All Stars jersey when the side plays the Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on February 12. "It was disappointing last year not to represent the culture," he said. "But to finally get the chance to represent it again, [I] never take that for granted - and can't wait." Addo-Carr joined Canterbury on a four-year deal reportedly worth more than $2 million. Asked if he was confident of transferring the sustained brilliance he displayed at the Storm over to the Bulldogs, he replied: "Hopefully. [I] always say you're only as good as your teammates. But if we can get this team firing, I have no doubt that everyone will go well." Addo-Carr said he "always prided" himself on "being a consistent football player, helping the people" around him. "And just bringing energy to the side. I know what I'm good at, and I know what I can bring to a team." His introduction to the Bulldogs had been "special so far", he said.

