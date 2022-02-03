community,

Tamworth's blood bank has appealed to new donors to open their arms to help clear a nation-wide blood shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donor Services Nursing Assistant Janine Crowell, who has worked at the Tamworth bank for eight years, said she's never seen supply run so low. Though many of their "regulars" still donate, others have either contracted COVID-19 or have been forced to isolate. Newcomer Craig Smith was one of many who has stepped up to the plate to fill the gap. He gave blood for the first time on Thursday. READ MORE: Mr Smith said the COVID-19 pandemic was on his mind when he put his hand up to volunteer for the cause. "It's my first time," he said. "I thought it was about time I came in and had a go of it, with all the decline of people being able to donate due to isolation and all that sort of stuff." Ms Crowell said Tamworth's donations are typically quite steady, aside from during the flu season in winter. But the rapid spread of Omicron variant of the coronavirus has created an unseasonable shortfall, she said. "Nation-wide it's quite hard, with people that have been sick with COVID, being a close contact, other illnesses in general," she said. "We are seeing a massive decline in donors coming in and cancellations. One-in-two are turning up for appointments. It is getting to the scarce side. We do rely a lot on our regular donors. It's been amazing to have new donors come in and take their spot." Like most donors, Mr Smith gave plasma rather than whole blood. After his blood was extracted, a machine separated his red blood cells from his blood plasma - and then gave it back. Mr Smith said he wasn't fazed by giving blood at all, and wasn't sure why he hadn't given any before. Australian Red Cross Lifeblood estimates the pandemic had sidelined 100,000 donors, about one-in-five on any given day. One-in-two appointments are cancelled or prove to be a no-show, according to Lifeblood spokesperson Cath Stone. She said the service had never seen numbers as high in summer. Lifeblood encourages people to book in advance, but donor centres are currently welcoming walk-ins. "Unlike some other parts of the world where patients have been unable to get timely blood transfusions, Australia's blood supply has remained sufficient throughout the pandemic, but we need more blood donations for this to continue," Ms Stone said. "Donating blood will take only one hour of your time, and every blood donation can help save up to three lives." Plasma can be used for a range of medical reasons, everything from protecting children from chicken pox and preventing blood clots in people with blood disorders, to the more traditional emergency trauma care. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

