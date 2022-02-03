news, latest-news,

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has called for more community consultation on the $53 million Gunnedah hospital redevelopment, which has suffered setbacks due to COVID-19. The last public information session was in October, and with a project team appointed in late 2021, Mr Anderson said he expects community consultation to start again soon. "We know that COVID has set a lot of projects back, but I want to ensure that the Gunnedah hospital continues to stay on the radar," he said. "I know health infrastructure have been doing a lot of work since we had the online meeting last year. We're due to have another community meeting soon and it's so important that happens." Mr Anderson said work has been ticking along since the team was appointed and a Draft Master Plan will be due for community consultation later this month before the concept design is finalised. The final Master Plan is due for completion by June 2022, with construction set to start in 2023. READ ALSO: "It's important that the community are consulted, whether it's through the masterplan, or the design phase, they want to know how it will look and will it fit in with the community's expectations," he said. "A hospital in the town the size of Gunnedah is a place where a lot of people are born and ultimately might be where their last resting days are, so it becomes part of that whole community." He said the new hospital is an important step towards attracting doctors and health professionals to the region. "Modern health facilities are also an important factor in attracting new people and new businesses to Gunnedah," he said. The new hospital will be built on the same site as the old hospital and will include all the existing services, plus chemotherapy and renal dialysis. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

