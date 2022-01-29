community,

LIVING longer and feeling stronger has never been easier, as one popular exercise program re-launches for the new year. Tamworth's Move Better for Life Clinic is helping those over 50 stay fit, with affordable and accessible exercise classes. Exercise physiologist Alex Green has been running the classes for the last 18 months and said it was crucial for this age group to have tailored exercise programs available to them. "Often through the job we see people that are lacking the knowledge or needing the guidance because of different chronic illnesses to exercise safely and appropriately," she said. READ ALSO: Ms Green said it was the perfect option for those who might feel intimidated by going to the gym. The $15 classes focus on improving strength and balance to keep participants mobile and able to do the everyday activities they love. Living proof of the benefits is regular attendee Bill Ainsworth, who said he was the fittest he'd felt in almost 20 years. "It's probably the best thing that has happened to me for a long long time," he said. "It's amazing the difference it makes to you." At the beginning of the program Mr Ainsworth was very restricted by his arthritis, which caused problems for his shoulders and hips. But now the self proclaimed "gym junkie" said these days there's nothing he won't attempt. It's not just the exercise that Mr Ainsworth loves, he said the social interaction the small group classes provide was also the reason he kept coming back to work up a sweat. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/791847c4-cfd6-47f8-b7b1-967f27248640.JPG/r0_168_4032_2446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg