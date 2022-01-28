community,

THERE'S no blueprint, no scaffold and no grand plan. Glamour Empire's Susie Slacksmith is stepping into the unknown, and she can't wait. Twelve years after the mogul started her make-up and cosmetic business, she's closed the door on her part in it, in the hopes others open. "The decision wasn't made overnight, but there's always been something else, and I still can't put my finger on it," she said. "There's still something more for me and I don't know what it is, but I'm never going to know until I completely free myself. "That's what I've always loved most about life is the unknown and I think that probably scares a lot of people but that's the most exciting thing about my life - I don't know what's coming tomorrow and I love it." Mrs Slacksmith built Glamour Empire from the ground up in a regional city with an almost non-existent makeup industry. Read also: Today, it's evolved into a boilerhouse of all things makeup, beauty and retail and at the height of its success, it was the right time to leave. "I have no fear, I'm not scared at all, all of the things that I've learned I had to teach myself because I had nobody to guide me in the early days of the industry," she said. "All of those things that I learned has set me up with not just knowledge and experience but confidence that I can do hard things, so I have no fear moving into a huge question mark." Over the years Mrs Slacksmith had to learn quick and fail quicker, to adapt to change and innovate, innovate, innovate. She's shared so many special and intimate moments with brides and their families that she's "almost become part of the furniture". "I could write a book, there's so many funny things that happened over the years with the team, the clients, so many times where I felt really privileged to be a part of people's intimate moments," she said. She's done everything from makeup for clients who were passing away and wanted to leave behind beautiful memories for their families, to elaborate weddings and commercial shoots. Behind the scenes she's helped brides get dressed, put their shoes on, calmed their nerves and dried their tears. "When you have those moments in a room with your glamour team, it's also filled with the most special people in your life; your mum, nan, dad, so to be part of that and to be welcomed into other parts of their life you just don't take that lightly," she said. "It's just the nicest thing to be trusted. "That probably makes me more emotional than anything, I will never forget all of those people." While she could easily jump into a role with the family business, Slacksmith Financial, she said she wants to keep all of her options open. "If I can be somebody that shows that you can completely disrupt your life and break the mould within your industry and what it is to be a working mum, then I'm happy to talk about it," she said. "I am confident to say that I won't pick up my makeup brushes again, I'm much more interested in the business side of creative business, rather than being creative in business. "Glamour never fit the mould of a hair salon or a makeup shop, it's its own unique thing - we broke that mould. "If people are thinking about disrupting their own lives just do it, jump in, don't be afraid and have no fear - because life is exciting." As for what happens next, we'll have to wait and see.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/afc9f191-0220-4d4d-828b-3b7c5b549e01.jpg/r0_349_4735_3024_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg