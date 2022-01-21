news, latest-news,

A TEENAGE girl who was last seen more than 10 days ago has been reported missing from Tamworth and police are appealing for the public's help as they search for her. Taleah Minton, 14, was last seen in Tamworth on January 11 before she was reported missing to police on Thursday. READ ALSO: Oxley police hold serious concerns for the teenager's welfare and are investigating where she could be. Taleah is described as being of Caucasian appearance with blonde hair. Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been urged to contact Tamworth police as soon as possible or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

