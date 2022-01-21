community,

HUNDREDS of hours spent watering, weeding and whipper snippering has turned a neglected riverside patch into a shady picnic paradise - and it's prisoners who have helped pull the project together. Corrective Services NSW overseer, Dean Hensley, told the Leader about 20 Tamworth inmates over three years - who must go through an approval process - have nurtured the Jewry Street site through hard yakka. "The inmates enjoy coming out here and doing the work, they are out, they are not inside the walls or in the compound, they're out and actually doing something for the community," he said. "If you're going to be a good person you have got to hang around good people, so it's about coming out here and ... having those little conversations." He said he enjoys coming to work everyday and there's also plenty to learn off the Tamworth Correctional Centre's inmates, as they are reminded about life on the outside and having fun at places like the river. READ ALSO: Before COVID-19 paused outings, the group of blokes worked at least weekly with Tamworth Regional Landcare Association to plant trees, dig holes, mow, clear rubbish, install tables and make the Peel River a nice place to be. It is just one of several local projects they are on board with, and Landcare's Anne Michie said the partnership has been a "win-win". "They have wound up where they are through whatever set of unfortunate circumstances, but now they are ready to give back to the community and a lot of them are really proud of what they have done," she said. "I know some of the guys that have been released and they bring their families back down here to show them what they have done and it's really good to see." National Corrections Day will be marked on Friday to celebrate the state's 10,000 staff who work with offenders to keep communities safe and give back. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

