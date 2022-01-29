news, latest-news,

WHEN Ashleigh Dallas woke up last Friday to celebrate the release of her new single, she was also marking another special occasion - her daughter Harriet's third birthday. So it's only fitting that Dancing in the Kitchen debuted at number three on the iTunes Australia Country Songs Chart that same day. "It was quite funny to wake up to that," Dallas told the Leader. "It was beautiful, it was obviously meant to be," she laughed. The Tamworth-based singer-songwriter wrote the song last year when lockdown forced touring to a standstill and Friday night dance parties became a staple for her, husband Chris and their daughter. "I'm a full time musician and artist. I was a hairdresser before I had my daughter and since having her, music has been my full time job," she said. "With the lockdown I was at home a lot more and to balance out life in those periods we dealt with the stress of the pandemic by switching off devices on a Friday night, including the news. Whether it be cooking a barbeque or in the kitchen, we would have the music on. "Our little girl was there dancing away, and she was wanting dad to dance and mum to dance and we started to have these little Friday night dance parties. That's where the whole idea came from." The two-time Golden Guitar nominee in 2022 said her local line dancing classes were also affected, so she turned to following instructors online. "They were still teaching in their kitchen at home, to us in our own kitchens," she said. "The whole idea just then steamrolled and it's a really fun track." Dancing in the Kitchen is the fourth single that will come from Dallas' upcoming full album to be released later this year. READ ALSO: "I'm really excited about the writing journey for this new record," she said. "We've already got another one I've been writing for. I'm feeling very creative at the minute." She said the album will be a mixture of sad and upbeat tracks. "I feel like the new album will take listeners on a complete journey and hopefully they can connect to it," she said. "I think we all need to find ways to find joy. So there is definitely a lot of upbeatness in this new record." Dallas is a finalist in the 2022 Golden Guitars Awards for both Female Artist of the Year and CMT Video Clip of the Year for her collaboration with with Luke O'Shea in Long Way 'Round. She will perform live at Tamworth Town Hall at 8.15pm on April 23. Dancing In the Kitchen is available on iTunes and streaming services. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./6b38de69-bcfc-4b3b-8bfc-e6fe1f31653b.jpeg/r0_585_6016_3984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg