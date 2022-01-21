news, latest-news,

FREE digital skills sessions will soon be available to Tamworth seniors to make sure they don't get left behind. Tamworth City Library and the Coledale Community Centre have teamed up to deliver a 10 week program to help older generations navigate the online world. Tamworth Family Support Services staff member Rebecca Butler said she had noticed a decline in the social and emotional wellbeing of her elderly clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. "They don't have that connection through technology," she said. READ ALSO: "A lot of older people have that fear that they're going to go on to something, or they're going to break it or delete something." The sessions aim to boost seniors' confidence and teach them a range of different skills including how to use devices, how to access emails and social media, cyber safety and online shopping and banking. Tamworth City librarian Sarah Dean, who will be running the program said it had been designed to make everyday life easier for the older generations. "The Australian Digital Inclusion Index is showing that whilst our inclusion is increasing, for the seniors it's not increasing like you'd want it to be," Ms Dean said. "In the pandemic that has been exacerbated even more, you see seniors being left behind with their digital skills." Ms Butler said the free sessions would not only help improve social connections but would make a difference in multiple aspects of seniors' lives. "Those who might be a little bit more vulnerable healthwise and don't want to be going down to Coles or Woolworths or the local IGA to get their food, they want to be safe," she said. "So by having the option to be able to shop online is something that would be really beneficial for the older people." The free skill sessions start on February 2 at the Coledale Community Centre. To register your interest contact Tamworth Library on 6767 5228. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

