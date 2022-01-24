news, latest-news,

AFTER she was told by her high school teachers she would be a terrible social worker, Dana-Jade Dunn has had the last laugh after opening her very own counselling service. Ms Dunn's brainchild, Dixie and Thyme Counselling is all about thinking differently to help people feel better. "I'm very much an outside of the box kind of person," Ms Dunn said. "People don't always want medications or intense things that are going to stress them out more." READ ALSO: To offer some variety Ms Dunn is currently studying aromatherapy and hopes to add a naturopath and general practitioner to her team to offer a holistic approach to mental health. "I was like no one's doing this, someone really needs to." After seeing the wait times for mental health services explode during COVID-19 the social worker said she hoped to offer another avenue for locals. While Ms Dunn will be accepting clients of all ages and backgrounds, she said she was particularly interested in helping the city's youth. "I just absolutely love everything about that space," she said. "It's a good time where you can actually make a positive change and a positive impact on an individual." Although Dixie and Thyme has only just started operating out of the Atrium Business Centre, Ms Dunn already has big dreams for going beyond the four walls of her office. Her sights are set on buying a block of land and setting up a workshop and community garden to offer a change of scenery. "You're teaching them new skills, but you're also giving them a safe place to talk about what's going on." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/00c266bd-aa67-4dba-8ff8-6a90a3c76d3d.jpg/r0_387_5486_3487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg