EAST Tamworth is ruling the roost as far as new homes are concerned, comfortably pipping north and west Tamworth for new dwelling approvals in the second half of last year. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, the majority of dwellings approved between July and November were in East Tamworth, with 54 getting ticked off. North Tamworth was next closest with 30 gaining approval, while West Tamworth trailed behind on 12. However, G.J. Gardner Homes Tamworth manager Daniel Urquhart said a lot of the homes being built were in new estates, which were spread out across the region. "Wherever there was a building estate we were building in there, so in Calala, Moore Creek, Gunnedah, South Tamworth, just wherever there was an estate we found ourselves building there," he said. Home approval rates have shot up across the nation, with the total number of dwellings approved jumping 5.4 per cent in NSW from October to November last year. In Tamworth there was actually a slight drop over that month, going from 21 to 16 approvals. The peak came in August when 41 homes were given the go-ahead. On the building side of things, demand has remained pretty consistent, and health, according to Mr Urquhart. "Last year was consistently good and consistently busy, we found the whole of last year to be quite busy and there was no real peak in any particular month," he said. "And even back in 2020 it was strong as well, in the last five months of 2020 ... and this year is starting well as well." READ ALSO: East Tamworth also sat top of the table for the value of home works in November, with the cost totaling more than $5.8 million across nine homes. That number is much higher than it would have been a few years ago according to Mr Urquhart, who said prices have undoubtedly been on the up. "There's been major increases in the cost to build a home," he said. "It's hard to say exactly how much but there's been considerable increases over the past two years." Total dwelling unit approvals across the state actually plummeted, which was down to a major drop in the dwellings excluding houses stat, with 1041 less being approved from October to November. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/103ec97b-8066-4943-9a43-069383dae0bc.jpg/r0_118_6016_3517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg