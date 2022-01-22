news, latest-news,

GWYDIR Shire Council isn't waiting around for the next drought to take action, with efforts already being made to make the town greener. More than 300 trees have recently been planted at multiple locations across the local government area, including parks, median strips, and central road reservations. Many different species have been planted to ensure a diverse and healthy environment in the future, with Golden Ash, Chinese Pistachio and Tristaniopis Laurina - or Water Gum as it is more commonly known - among the new additions. Given the unique conditions in the region, the selected trees have been chosen because they can withstand both frost and long periods of drought. Council's town utilities and plant manager, Andrew Cooper, said one day the trees will play a major role in combatting the effects of drought. "The trees will create shade and help to cool roads around homes and public spaces where we gather together as a community," he said. "They will also help to improve the visual appeal of our urban streets, making a significant contribution to the character of our neighborhoods." He said there would be health benefits for locals too. READ ALSO: "The trees clean the air we breathe, improve social cohesion, and improve the health and wellbeing of residents." Gwydir was hit hard by the last drought, with council having to resort to measures such as carting in potable water as the temperature regularly rose above 35 degrees. Waiving fees for locals to use the pool as part of the 'heat and dry' scheme was also introduced when the mercury climbed above that level. It has been looking for solutions ever since, and planting more trees was a key priority from its Climate Change Adaption Plan. Council has stated trees provide a number of benefits, as they are well known to provide an evaporative cooling effect that can decrease local air temperatures by several degrees and can increase water retention and topsoil erosion. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/88f65625-a394-41a7-a2ad-7a1b6eba88dc.jpg/r0_348_1500_1196_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg