Jack Mitchell might be swimming under the Knox Pymble banner over the next week but he'll have the Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club community in his corner as well. The 13-year-old will compete at the NSW Senior State Age Championships with his Knox teammates. However, over the past few months he's been training with hometown club Kooty in preparation for upcoming meets. Mitchell has registered some speedy splits while at the Kootingal club and brought home six gold medals from the NSW Country Regionals at Gunnedah. The swimmer wants to take things to another level over the next week. "[I'm a] bit nervous. I always am going into a competition but excited and hopeful to get the times I need," Mitchell said of the state age championships. The youngster is searching for national qualifying times in a number of events. Mitchell is set to race in five individual events and a handful of relays as well. He said his performance at the country regionals would provide a good springboard. When asked if he took confidence from that meeting, he said: "Definitely, knowing I can improve and have improved over the past couple weeks." A number of local clubs will be represented at the championships. Tamworth City and 360 Scully Park will have a number of swimmers going along while Swimming Gunnedah has just the one competitor. Tahlia Smith, 13, will fly the flag for her club in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly.

