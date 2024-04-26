100+ faces: mega Tamworth Cup meeting a country racing spectacular

A blissful autumn afternoon greeted a bumper crowd for the 2024 edition of the Tamworth Cup.
Beautiful dresses and elaborate headwear dotted the picturesque racecourse, as the mercury hit 22 on Friday, April 26.
Not to be outdone, the men also shined in the fashion stakes - none more so than Tamworth's Paul Holmes, whose plaid suit was complimented by a pink tie, a fedora and a cane.
Holmes attended the meeting with his wife, Tahlia, who looked stunning in a pink outfit, and their smartly dressed young sons, Maxwell and Ollie.
It was the first time the boys had attended the event.
"Generational pride, absolutely," Holmes said of getting to experience the day with his offspring, adding that four-year-old Ollie did not quite understand the occasion.
"He thinks that him and I are racing," Dad said. "I'll give him a foot race if he wants to, but he's just happy to see the horseys."
Tamworth Jockey Club general manager Jack Penfold expected up to 3000 people to attend the annual happening.
"The way they're rolling in, looks like it's gonna beat that," he said of the crowd number compared to the TJC's 2023 Melbourne Cup meeting.
"It's really big," he added. "It's a bit like a public holiday today for Tamworth."
About 2000 people attended last year's cup day, Penfold told the Leader.
Molly Carriage, of Tamworth, attended the event with friends Charlotte Murray and Aimee Barry.
"Win a lot of money and drink a lot," Carriage said of her expectations for the day.
The $200,000 Tamworth Cup was won by the Ciaron Maher-trained Gringotts.
Ridden by Ashley Morgan, the four-year-old Kiwi gelding beat the Kris Lees-trained Kinlock (Aaron Bullock) by just under a length, with Akasawa (Braith Nock) third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.