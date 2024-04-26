Expansive family home in Hillvue sure to impress purchaser seeking space

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
LAWD is please to present 9 Mulwala Close, a spacious four-bedroom, two-bathroom house located in the popular Hillvue area.
The brick and tile home boasts several spacious living areas, with both formal and informal living spaces on offer along with its convenient location, making it the perfect place for the family to call home.
Upon entering the home, you are greeted with the formal lounge and dining area, both of which are bathed in natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The central timber kitchen offers a Westinghouse wall oven, cooktop and dishwasher, with good storage and overlooks the second large family room and dining space.
Located at the front of the home, the master bedroom is a true retreat, with a walk-in wardrobe plus additional built in and a private ensuite bathroom.
The three additional bedrooms are generously sized and offer built-in wardrobes, ensuring plenty of space for the whole family.
The home's spacious main bathroom smartly provides an oversized separate shower and spa bath and is conveniently located close to the laundry with external access.
Outside, the property boasts a spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends.
The enclosed alfresco area with built-in BBQ and split system air conditioner is ideal for entertaining all year round, while the landscaped gardens create a serene and peaceful setting.
With a double garage plus additional room off-street parking and easy side access to the backyard, there is plenty of room for all your vehicles.
The home features easy maintenance established lawn and gardens with the added peace of mind of a fully fenced yard makes the home perfect for growing families with younger children and pets.
Double gates from the driveway allow easy drive thru access if required.
The home is complete with ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning ensuring comfort all year round.
Located in a peaceful and family-friendly cul-de-sac, this property offers easy access to local schools, parks, and amenities and is the perfect place to call home.
This home is sure to suit anyone looking at entering the market or a family looking at upsizing.
Contact exclusive selling agent Belinda McCarthy today to arrange an inspection.
