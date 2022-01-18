news, latest-news,

Tamworth City Swimming Club will take a good contingent of swimmers to the NSW Senior State Age Championships this week. Thirteen of the club's swimmers will head to Homebush to compete on the back of a huge training effort during the holidays. "The training has been very good because of the holidays... so more time to do some distance, putting in some yardage and lots of repetition," TCSC coach Nicolas Monet said. Monet said he would normally increase training at this time of the year but it was all the more important this season after a quiet winter. "It's a good period for us to put the work in especially because in the winter we couldn't do that. Because of covid we had some interruptions," Monet said. READ ALSO: The club goes into the championships after some brilliant results at the NSW Country Regionals in Gunnedah. The club brought home 72 medals and just as importantly a stack of personal best times were swam leaving coach Monet "very happy". The senior state age championships kick off on Thursday, January 20 and will run until January 25. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

