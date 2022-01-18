news, latest-news,

Fresh from registering a national qualifying time, Bella Pollard is headed for the Senior State Age Championships with two Scully 360 Swimming Club teammates. Pollard - who was also recently named the Most Outstanding Secondary Athlete and the Kris Stewart Memorial Trophy winner at the North West School Sport awards - will head to Homebush with Abbey Trewern and Allison Tooley who are both 14. Pollard, 15, got the national time in the 200m butterfly which is one of events she is going to the state age championships for. Pollard has five events all up while Trewern - who recently registered a NSW Country qualifying time - has four events and Tooley has three events. The trio are senior members of the 360 Scully Park squad, coach Kate Bolte said, and had been leading by example. "They're the oldest in our squad," Coach Bolte said. "They're very good role models for the younger kids." Bolte said they'd been putting in a huge effort in the pool in the lead-up to the championships as well. "For the past three months, the girls have been hard at training," Bolte said. "Some of them have been training twice a day... up to 8kms."

