news, latest-news,

Gunnedah swimmers have had a brilliant weekend at their home pool. Swimming Gunnedah hosted one of three NSW Country Regionals meetings - the others were held in Singleton and Griffith - on Saturday and Sunday. It meant the host club had a large contingent of swimmers competing which in turn led to some outstanding results, club president Aaron Smith said. "A lot of PBs were broken, a lot of pool records were broken as well," Smith said. "The Gunnedah swimmers swam fantastic. "Most of their PBs were broken and, I didn't get the final medal count, but we had the highest amount of swimmers there and the highest medal count as well." Smith said it was a fantastic carnival with the 300 swimmers in attendance coming from all over. "We ended up with 43 different clubs from throughout the state," he said. "I think some as far south as lower Blue Mountains and as far north as Casino and Coffs Harbour." The regional carnival is one of many events Swimming Gunnedah has held in recent times. It comes after they held their own carnival late last year. Things aren't slowing down either. A group of Gunnedah swimmers will head to the Gold Coast at the end of the week for an intensive training camp before the club hosts the area championships in February. Smith said the committee was "definitely run off its feet at the moment" and that they'd put in a "huge" effort to make sure everything went smoothly. "We've got a really strong committee and we've got a lot of good junior members and junior parents that are coming through as well. They're really keen to get on board," Smith said. "I think our club really resonates throughout the North West as one of the strongest clubs and the meet we held on the weekend really showcased that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/fb8364b4-75cc-4405-a5d0-9083cd15c1bd.JPG/r725_511_3484_2070_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg