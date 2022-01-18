news, latest-news,

A SPECIAL police operation targeting road rule breakers in West Tamworth has revealed stolen motorbikes and speeding offences as well as riders allegedly caught without helmets and licences. A teenager is set to front Tamworth Children's Court on Tuesday after Operation Soteria police stopped a 16-year-old boy on New Year's Day because he was allegedly spotted speeding on an orange and black motorbike. Officers claim the teenager was unlicenced and tried to flee on foot before police gave chase and arrested him. Police investigations allegedly revealed the motorbike had been stolen. The teenager was charged with driving recklessly, driving a stolen vehicle, and driving without ever holding a licence. He was granted conditional bail. Operation Soteria was launched in December as a joint operation between police, highway patrol and Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) in response to a number of accidents and reports of dangerous driving. READ ALSO: A two-day road blitz on Wednesday and Thursday last week saw a PolAir helicopter, the western region's enforcement squad, the high-risk domestic violence team and TRC work with Operation Soteria police. Police are searching for two people after a red Honda dirt bike and a green Kawasaki motorbike were caught out by cops driving dangerously without helmets about 2pm on Wednesday. Officers tried to stop the bikes on Green Street, Kenny Drive, Warral Road and Sussex Street, but the riders allegedly evaded police. The red dirt bike was later found at a Hillvue home and was seized for forensic examination. Operation Soteria police were also called on January 4 after reports three motorcycles - two Hondas and a Yamaha - had been stolen from a business on Goonoo Goonoo Road. Police have urged members of the public to come forward if they have any information about either incidents, or dashcam footage. Operation Soteria police are planning more road safety blitzes over the summer. Locals are encouraged to make reports if they spot anything, and drive safely. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

