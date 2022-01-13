community,

An event that was going to shine the light on regional journalism, has fallen victim to the pandemic for the second year in a row. The annual Walkley Awards were to be held in Tamworth next month, but the gala event has now been shifted to Sydney. Organisers cited concern over rapidly rising COVID numbers across the state for their decision. A summit, which had been planned in conjunction with the awards, will still go ahead online. The focus of this year's summit will be on the importance of regional media, with a range of industry experts and professionals set to speak. Read also: Participants are set to include ABC News Breakfast co-host Lisa Millar, NITV and SBS head of Indigenous news and current affairs Rhanna Collins and editor of the Northern Daily Leader, Fiona Ferguson. The summit sessions will be live-streamed on Thursday, February 10. The Walkley Awards Gala Dinner will be held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney on Friday, February 25.

