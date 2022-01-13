news, latest-news,

A MAN is in hospital in a critical condition and a woman is behind bars after police claim a domestic violence dispute ended in a stabbing in Narrabri on Wednesday night. Emergency services were called to a home on Nandewar Street about 10pm after reports a 26-year-old man had been knifed in the chest several times. Oxley police officers were told there had been an altercation between the man and a woman, who is known to him, before he was found with multiple stab wounds. READ ALSO: The man was taken to Narrabri hospital but was later urgently airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for specialist treatment. He was in a critical condition at the time, according to police. Oxley officers established a crime scene and launched an investigation, before arresting a 47-year-old woman at the home. The woman has been charged with reckless wounding and spent the night behind bars before appearing in Inverell Local Court today.

