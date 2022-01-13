news, latest-news,

SPECIALIST domestic violence police have swooped on a wanted man on a busy Tamworth street in broad daylight, before levelling a string of allegations against him. Extensive investigations by Oxley and Hunter Valley police, as well as officers from the Domestic Violence High-Risk Offenders Team, led police to the 33-year-old man on Kable Avenue about midday on Wednesday. He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he was charged with two outstanding arrest warrants for alleged assault, property crime and domestic offences. He is accused of assaulting two police officers and resisting his arrest, as well as escaping police custody and intimidating an officer doing their job. READ ALSO: Police allege the man also breached his bail conditions. The man was further charged with three counts of entering enclosed lands without a lawful reason, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravening a domestic violence-related AVO. The accused was refused bail by police and spent the night behind bars before fronting court for the first time on the fresh allegations on Thursday. Police told the Leader it will be alleged in court that additional charges against the man relate to incidents they claim took place in Muswellbrook in December, as well as in Oxley Vale in November. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/7661c735-330b-438e-acc4-1902169d1278.jpg/r0_210_4000_2470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg