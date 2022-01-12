sport, cricket,

The Tamworth District Cricket Association has scheduled an extra round of cricket after the Tamworth Country Music Festival was postponed. With no TCMF on next weekend, fields around town have been freed up allowing the extra round. It means on January 22, TDCA will play their round four matches which were called off earlier in the season. On top of that, this weekend's matches will be 40-over games - instead of the scheduled Twenty20 clashes - and will be played at No 1 Oval, Riverside 1 and Riverside 2. The decision was made this week after cricketers had a discussion on the proposal. "We decided that we will be playing an extra round. So on the 22nd [of January] we'll be replaying round four which was washed out," TDCA president David Mudaliar said. He added: "Some blokes were a little bit iffy because they were concerned that people may have planned the weekend away. "But at the end of the day, we pretty much said the balance of the argument was: the more cricket we scheduled for the better at this stage because we've missed so much." READ ALSO: The round four replayed games will see City United and Old Boys clash, North Tamworth play West Tamworth and Bective East take on South Tamworth in first grade. Along with round four, the opening two rounds of the TDCA first grade season were washed out while the season started roughly a month later than usual due to covid restrictions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/17a4c8a0-59d2-4568-8101-2183eb2aa9c5.jpg/r0_57_1014_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg