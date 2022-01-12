news, latest-news,

Racing returns to the Riverside Racecourse on Thursday after a longer than normal break for the Gunnedah Jockey Club. This week's meeting is the first hosted at the track since the Christmas Hams race day was transferred to Scone following heavy rain and flooding in Gunnedah in November last year. The track has recovered well, Gunnedah Jockey Club secretary manager Lyn Tongue said, and the Thursday race meet will see seven bumper fields go around at Riverside Racecourse. All bar one race has emergencies after there was 192 nominations for the January meeting. "Very happy with the fields. They've held up quite well," Tongue said on Tuesday. "The track does look good. The stewards inspected it yesterday [Monday] and it's got a good grass coverage and they've deemed it a good 4. "We've put 15mm of irrigation on so that'll just keep it hopefully in ship-shape for Thursday." Following the floods, it took some time for all the water to clear, Tongue said. And the excess mud saw some grass killed but Tongue said it was growing back well. After the clean up and plenty of work at the track, Tongue said the Gunnedah Jockey Club was ready to go. "It's all hands on deck here at the moment getting ready. It's been a major job cleaning up after the floods," Tongue said. "But it looks good here at the moment - a little drop of rain would be nice - but everyone is enthusiastic for Thursday. We're looking forward to a good day of racing." Racing kicks off with the XXXX Gold Class 1 & Maiden Plate (1600m) at 2pm. Meanwhile, the last race - the Verdict Coffee Class 2 Handicap (1300m) - for the meeting will jump at 5.50pm.

