Due to the cancellation of the Country Music Festival, the charity ball to be held on Thursday 13th January and the social to be held on Saturday15th January have both been cancelled. Tamworth New Vogue Dance Group advises that there will be no more dancing until further notice. Any enquires phone Jill 0419480244. Can Assist Tamworth would like to advise that monthly meetings have been postponed until further notice. We will continue our fundraising events as best we can to support local cancer patients. All the money we raise HERE stays HERE to help those who need it most. If you or someone you know is in need of financial support while undergoing cancer treatment, please give Robyn Fitzgerald a call on 0409 384 997. We have No Affiliation with The Cancer Council. A collection of stalls on display in Peel Street on January 16 from 8am, featuring wood work, jewellery, craft, leather, candles, cakes, honey, oils and much much more. For enquiries phone 0456537389. When: Sunday, February 13 Meet at yellow marquee on the Bicentennial Park side of Hopscotch at Tamworth Regional Playground. We walk and talk about life's trials and tribulations taking in the picturesque riverside walk, BYO drinking water, be sunsafe and Covid-Safe. WHAT TO EXPECT? A warm friendly welcome and a free t-shirt - chat, laughter, meet people and free sausage sizzle after the walk. Free event, find Walk n Talk for Life Tamworth on Facebook Al-Anon Family Groups meet weekly in Tamworth on Tuesday at 1pm at the Baptist Church crn Duri & Hillvue Rd Tamworth (also at Tamworth CHC Thursday evenings and Armidale on Monday evenings). Anyone affected by someone else's drinking currently or in the past is welcome. Anonymity is respected. For info re meeting venues contact 1300 252666 /www.al-anon.org.au Members of the Northern N.S.W. Federation of Justices of the Peace will be again in attendance at Ray Walsh House each Monday from 10AM to 1PM for the purposes of witnessing signatures, certifying documents and other JP-related matters. We will continue to provide these services to the public until otherwise instructed by the NSW Government officials. For further information please contact Ron Hartmann on 0407660961. Take Me Home to Tamworth - Celebrating 50 years of the heart of country music. Tamworth Country Music Festival is 50 years old in January and to celebrate this milestone Tamworth Regional Gallery's exhibition, Take Me Home to Tamworth, interprets Tamworth's place at the heart of Australian country music. Discover the singers, their songs, instruments and costumes and the fans who have made Tamworth 'Australia's Country Music Capital'. Free Admission. Second Tuesday of the month. Commencing 10am at Tamworth Community Centre, corner of Darling and Peel streets. New Members welcome. For more information, contact Marion Lewis 0414 635 487. Meetings are held at the Tamworth Community Centre on the first Tuesday of each month. New members are very welcome to join this friendly club. For information contact Laurie Muldoon on 0408 481 680. When: February 25 from 5.30pm Where: Bicentennial Park Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is Australia's largest free outdoor cinema program and it's returning to Tamworth! The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of family friendly entertainment and activities before the blockbuster movie Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) screens at sundown.

