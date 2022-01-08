community,

NAVIGATING a pandemic has become the new norm for the hospitality industry - but with isolation rules and the rapid spread of COVID, short-term business closures are becoming more common. The Bendemeer Hotel is the latest to temporarily close its doors to protect the community. Owner Leanne Summers said on Wednesday she was notified one of their staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. "We just jumped straight onto it and we've had ourselves and our staff tested," she said. "We decided it was the best thing to do to protect all the staff and the community to close until we know what we're actually dealing with." Owners hope the hotel will be back open again by Tuesday next week, in time for the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Leanne and husband Mark Summers took over ownership of the country pub in February last year, and despite the endless hurdles the pandemic has presented, the pair have been overwhelmed by community support. "I think it's just a matter of juggling things at the moment, it's happening to everybody," Mrs Summers said. "Of course when it does happen it's never a good time, but I think we were very lucky to get through Christmas and New Year and we were just starting to get going again after everything we've been through and then this happened. You can't get upset about it, you've just to go with it and do your very best." Read also: A few gigs have been cancelled ahead of country music festival, but the hotel still has a packed entertainment program on offer including Dale Hooper, Steve Tyson and the Train Rex, Jason Carruthers and Jason McDaniel with the "Honky Tonk Life" tour. It is also preparing for a big Australia Day, with Al Buchan set to perform and a scone baking competition, best patty cake and jam drop competition. "Hopefully weather will be on our side and we can have everybody spread out in the beer garden," Mrs Summers said. "That's where we had a very successful New Year's Eve with Tori Darke from The Voice and Mark Jackson from 88.9FM and it was just fantastic." She said the Bendemeer community have really taken them under their wing. "The support has been absolutely marvellous and it's a beautiful little community, Mark and I have really taken to it," she said. "We've also had a massive amount of support from Tamworth, Walcha and Uralla." Even during an up and down year, the business has managed to keep all its 17 employees in work. "Everybody here has worked so hard to get the little pub up and going again because it was so rundown," Ms Summers said. "Everybody around has been really supporting us and we couldn't ask for anything more under all the circumstances." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

