news, latest-news,

UPDATE: The state government has given major events the all clear to go ahead as planned in January unless NSW Health deems the event to be "high-risk". The path forward for the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival remains unclear, with singing and dancing banned for crowds in hospitality venues, entertainment facilities, and major recreation facilities, but not performers, amid a raft of new COVID-19 restrictions announced on Friday. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said health officials will work with event organisers to form new COVIDSafe plans for major events that are given the go-ahead. "If you have a major event planned, throughout January, continue as planned, there are no changes to any of those events," Mr Perrottet said. "They are continuing as planned only in circumstances where NSW Health deems that event to be a high-risk event, then we will contact those organisers and work through the current COVIDSafe plans with you." TCMF organisers are holding a stakeholder meeting this afternoon to decide what implications the new rules have on the festival. The new rules will come in from tomorrow until January 27, and existing restrictions will remain in place. More to come. EARLIER: One week out from the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival and its fate hangs in the balance, as the state government meets this morning to discuss a raft of new restrictions. Media reports predict the government's COVID economic recovery committee will sign off on restrictions sometime on Friday - including a pause on major events, restrictions on some elective surgery and bans on singing and dancing in pubs. But Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson told the Leader he spoke with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet early this morning, and the rules are yet to be given the tick of approval. "The settings haven't changed and nothing has been decided," he said. "Nights clubs specifically have come under the spotlight. There is a meeting this morning and will keep you posted." READ ALSO: TCMF organisers are set to make an announcement later today on the ten-day festival's future. "In light of recent media reports that expect the NSW Government to change COVID-19 restrictions, Toyota Country Music Festival organisers are currently assessing the impacts these changes, if made, will have on the event," they said in a statement. "We will be providing a further update later today following the official NSW Government announcement." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./f58079bc-6b05-490d-81d3-a690caa1b2f6.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg