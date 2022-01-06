news, latest-news,

A MAN who was left trapped in the wreck of a car after it ran off a highway west of Tamworth overnight and crashed into trees has been airlifted to hospital with head injuries. Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a single-car crash on the Oxley Highway, about 15 kilometres east of Gunnedah, just before 11pm Wednesday. The driver was freed from the wreck a short time later and was treated by ambulance paramedics at the scene before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew him to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment. He was reportedly in a stable condition at the time. READ ALSO: The man's only passenger, a 53-year-old man, had a lucky escape and was able to walk away with only minor injuries, according to police. Oxley police received reports the vehicle had crashed into the trees after losing control on the highway. Officers attended the crash site and set up a crime scene, combing the area for clues as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police have urged anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/faec9340-e261-4a67-83c1-186fb4664484.jpeg/r222_0_2213_1125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg