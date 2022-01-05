news, latest-news,

AN "ABANDONED" home has been destroyed in a suspicious fire which broke out before dawn, and police are appealing for the public to come forward with information. Emergency services rushed to a house on Bloomfield Street in Gunnedah just after 2am on Tuesday following reports it was alight. The flames were already tearing through the house by the time firefighters arrived at the scene. "The front of the house was fully involved ... it was severely damaged by fire," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Peter Nugent said. He told the Leader it took more than an hour for the fire to be fully put out. Both trucks from the Gunnedah station were called to help and immediately put hose lines in to attack the fire. READ ALSO: Inspector Nugent said crews were supported by the Rural Fire Service (RFS) but the flames spread quickly through the home. No one was at the property at the time and no one was injured in the blaze or in the firefighting effort. The charred scene was handed over to Oxley police later that morning and officers are treating the fire as suspicious. A crime scene was established and detectives combed the scene as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze. Police are appealing for information and have urged anyone who might know something about the fire, or was in the area at the time and noticed suspicious activity, to come forward. Make a report to local police or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

