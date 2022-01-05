news, latest-news,

As jockey Daniel Oldham passed the line aboard Tennessee Man on New Year's Day, he couldn't help but let out a cheer. It was the 41-year-old's first win since the year 2000 and his first since returning to the jockey ranks following a 21-year break. During that time away, Oldham said he strayed down "a bad path" before getting things back on track. Oldham made his racing return on Boxing Day at Quirindi before scoring his breakthrough win on New Year's Day in Tamworth. Oldham shed a tear as he returned to the mounting yard on Saturday, highlighting how much the win meant to the jockey. "I let out a big cheer and the emotions hit me when I pulled up and started coming back," Oldham told The Leader. "Thinking of my daughter, mum and dad and everyone and just myself. I'm proud of myself for having a good crack and the rewards are coming. All the hard work I'm putting in is starting to show." See all the photos from New Year's Day at the TJC below. Oldham moved to Tamworth a year ago to work at the Mel O'Gorman stable after his lengthy stint away from racing. The apprentice has had his battles over the years but said he's "committed, 100 per cent" to staying on the straight and narrow with the help of his supportive family. "If it wasn't for my mum and dad, I would have ended up in jail," Oldham said. "I went down a bad path through drug addiction and so forth [but] I got myself clean and here I am." Oldham is also appreciative of the chance O'Gorman gave him. "Mel is amazing, an amazing person. Couldn't ask for a better boss," Oldham said. And Oldham's plan going forward is simple. "My goal is to keep riding. Where that takes me, who knows," he said. "I'll just keep showing up every time and keep improving." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/f439cc34-4b1b-44c4-83ae-75748819164a.png/r3_32_2030_1177_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg