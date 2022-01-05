news, latest-news,

Thursday's meeting at the Gunnedah Greyhound Racing Club will be the last before the track is given a break. The track has hosted meetings consistently while Thursday's meeting will be the fifth in four weeks. "We've had about four meetings straight - all 11-12 race cards - we race again tomorrow then we've got three weeks off," club president Geoff Rose said. "We slow down a bit over the hot weather." Rose said it had been good to host so much racing at Gunnedah in recent times. "Very consistent racing, good money and there's been massive nominations the whole way through," he said. "We've been getting anything up to 160-170 nominations a week. "We've only got 12 bays of kennels so that [12 races] is the maximum we can put on." The Gunnedah track has also hosted plenty of trials on top of race meets. Rose said the plan is to use the time off in between meetings to do some work on the track. "It's had consistent racing for a fair while now and it does need a little bit of a break. A couple weeks will probably do it the world of good," Rose said. "We'll do what they call a deep harrow on it. He added: "That'll prime the track right up again." Thursday's 11-race card will kick off at 3.17pm while the last race is scheduled to jump at 6.39pm. Almost $30,000 in prizemoney is up for grabs on the day with the amount on offer ranging from $1790 to $3430 per race.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/1907f4e4-cbc3-4caa-a0fb-ddd4a45656e2.jpg/r10_317_6006_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg