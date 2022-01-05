coronavirus,

THE MONTHLY total of COVID-19 cases in the Tamworth community has now surged past 800 after the city and surrounding towns clocked another 163 new cases in the latest update, according to health data. It's the fifth record-breaking day in a row for the Tamworth local government area, after 137 were added the day before. The virus is seeping into smaller, more remote communities, with a dramatic case count surge seen in Narrabri in the last day. The community - which has a population of less than 6000 - recorded 91 new cases on Wednesday, more than doubling from 42 the previous day. The Moree Plains Shire area was also high on the list with 71 new infections found in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. That's also more than double the total of the day before. READ ALSO: There were 29 new cases recorded in Armidale, 20 in Gunnedah, nine in the Liverpool Plains area, three in Walcha, five in Uralla, two in the Gwydir local government area and two in the Inverell shire. One new cases was discovered in Glen Innes in the latest testing period. Across the entire Hunter New England Health (HNEH) district, a record 2961 new infections were added to the case count. Of the active cases in the health district, 71 are in hospitals and five are in intensive care units. Residents of the country music capital have been turning up for testing since the drive-through testing site reopened on Tuesday. It is located at the Marius Street sporting fields near Northgate, with entry via Swan Street. Rapid antigen tests are still hard to come by across the region, for both businesses and customers. Anyone who had their second COVID-19 vaccination four months ago can now book in for a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot. A record-breaking 35,054 cases were recorded across the state in Wednesday's figures, and sadly eight deaths were announced.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/33ada2fa-fc90-46ca-92f0-463b4c102f11.jpg/r0_129_4705_2787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg