Batting, specifically their ability to build partnerships, will be one of the keys for the Central North under-19s women at this week's Country Championships in Raymond Terrace. The three-day carnival gets underway on Wednesday, and for Central North will start with a 40-over game against Riverina. The side is a mix of experience and young talent and is one that head coach Peter Graham believes can certainly perform well. "We go in not saying we're going to win it, but we think they can go well," he said. READ ALSO: It is a bit of a case of the time is nigh to strike with the likes of Jess Davidson, Claire McGuirk, Tara Craig and Deni Baker nearing the end of their junior careers. Fresh from being part of the Sydney Thunder set-up for the recent women's big bash, Davidson will be one of their main strike weapons with both the bat and the ball. "She'll be a big asset if she can get a few knocks for us," Graham said. He spoke about being able to build around her and the likes of McGuirk and Elsie Ford. "We're hoping to get a few good partnerships together," he said, noting that at last year's carnival they struggled for runs, which then meant the bowlers didn't have a lot to bowl at. They are pretty flush for bowlers with Davidson to lead the charge alongside Craig, and Baker, who will have to handle the spinning duties but is "more than made for that". Davidson will be joined by younger sister Georgia, who is one of three players stepping from the under-16s side that played their carnival last month. Siann Carman and Lara Robertson are the other two with Robertson added to the squad as cover for Vanessa Simpson, who is under an injury cloud. Predominantly bowlers, Graham said all three have the ability, it's just a matter of some refining. "They can bowl, can swing a ball; it's just about learning and knowing how to control the ball," he said. Bowling a consistent line is one of the three main things he and assistant coach Luke Knight have been really working with all the girls on. The other two are awareness when you are fielding, and not "getting dotted up too much". After Wednesday's 40 over game they then have two days of Twenty20s.

