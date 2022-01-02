news, latest-news,

Mark Simon was working on his old Toyota Hilux on Sunday morning while buzzing on a brand-new experience that has reignited his quest to become an NRL player. The Tamworthian, 18, is in the midst of a train-and-trial offer at Parramatta after failing to land a new deal with Canterbury. He will soon return to Sydney - where his housemates at the so-called Eels House include Moree's Jock Brazel - for two trials that he hopes will lead to a contract and SG Ball action this year. "The Bulldogs didn't end up working out, but that's life," said the 2021 NSW Country under-18 representative. "But I'm at Parramatta now, which is pretty cool." Read more: Simon - who last year starred for the Greater Northern Tigers' under-18 side and made his first-grade debut, for North Tamworth - has played one trial for the Eels, against Canberra, and has trials looming against Canterbury and Penrith. He played good minutes at lock against the Raiders. "I thought I played pretty well, actually: scored myself a try and all that. I was pretty happy," he said. The Farrar graduate's adjustment to living away from home for the first time has been aided by Brazel's presence. Simon had a prior relationship with the Emerging Blues squad member that includes them playing together in Greater Norther Tigers and NSW Country under-16 teams in 2019. Having Brazel by his side had "helped out a lot", he said, adding that the Moree product has shown him the ropes in Sydney. "I'm not much of a city boy myself; I'm a bit more of a country boy," he said. "It [city life] took a bit getting used to, but I'm starting to get used to it now." In fact, Simon said "it doesn't get much better than that", in reference to living at Eels House. "They're great people I'm living with, and it's a great atmosphere as well. I'm lovin' it." The landscape gardener is working as a greenkeeper in Sydney while training his "arse off" and "hoping" he does enough to land a contract. "I'll try and get as far as I can with my football ... I could be down there [Sydney] for a year; I could be down there for the rest of my life - you never know. "I've just gotta try it while I'm young - that's it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/f66f8cb8-d49a-491d-8759-632cf013bd06.jpg/r0_17_648_383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg